Woman injured after crashing car into Josephine's Southern Cooking in Chatham, police say: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular Chicago restaurant is in need of repair after a car crashed into it on Friday morning.

Rubble now litters the street outside Josephine's Southern Cooking at East 79th Street and South Vernon Avenue in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the crash, which happened just after 8 a.m.

Chicago police said a 58-year-old woman was driving a Chevy sedan eastbound when she hit a commercial vehicle, which was turning southbound. The Chevy then struck the restaurant.

The restaurant owner said one person was inside the building at the time of the crash, but they were not hurt.

The Chevy's driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

There is no word yet on what caused the driver to crash. Police said citations are pending.