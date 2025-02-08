1 killed, 2 injured in high-speed crash in Dunning: Chicago police

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a car crash near Oak Park Avenue and Forest Preserve Drive in Dunning, Chicago police said.

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a car crash near Oak Park Avenue and Forest Preserve Drive in Dunning, Chicago police said.

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a car crash near Oak Park Avenue and Forest Preserve Drive in Dunning, Chicago police said.

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a car crash near Oak Park Avenue and Forest Preserve Drive in Dunning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high-speed crash on the city's Northwest Side left one person dead and two others injured early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near Oak Park Avenue and Forest Preserve Drive in the Dunning neighborhood.

Officers were on patrol when they saw a gray sedan speeding northbound on Oak Park, CPD said. The driver failed to make a turn and crashed into a utility pole.

CPD said all three people in the vehicle suffered body trauma from the crash.

A 29-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died from his injuries.

A woman, also a passenger, was badly hurt. At last check, she was in critical condition at Lutheran General Hospital.

The driver, another 29-year-old man, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

Citations are pending, and CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.