1 killed in wrong-way crash on I-80/94 near Calumet Avenue in NW Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80-94 in northwest Indiana Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police said.
Police said at about 1:10 a.m., the driver of an SUV was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the expressway near Calumet Avenue when it hit a semi-truck.
The driver of the SUV was killed, police said. Authorities have not released the driver's identity.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, police said.
Further details on the crash were not immediately available.