2 hospitalized after Jeep crashes into Rosemont retention pond off I-90: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 7, 2024 9:22PM
Two people were hospitalized after a Jeep went off I-90 and into a Rosemont, Illinois retention pond on Friday afternoon.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A Jeep went off the road and into a retention pond on Friday afternoon in north suburban Rosemont.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at the Interstate 90 eastbound ramp to Interstate 294 northbound.

The passengers inside the jeep were able to get out on their own.

Two people were taken to a local hospital. Information about their conditions or possible injuries was not immediately available.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

