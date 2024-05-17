WATCH LIVE

2 suspects charged after theft led to high-speed Oak Brook police chase ending in Willow Springs

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 17, 2024 12:58AM
2 charged after theft, high-speed police chase in southwest suburbs
Two suspects have been charged after a theft led to a high-speed Oak Brook police chase Wednesday, ending near an elementary school in Willow Springs.

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges have been filed Thursday after a high-speed police chase in DuPage County on Wednesday.

Police said two men wanted for stealing chainsaws out of a truck sped away from officers at speeds approaching 120 miles per hour.

The suspects got out of the vehicle in Willow Springs and started running, police said.

Chopper7 was over the scene Wednesday, showing officers searching a neighborhood near an elementary school.

One man was taken into custody near the school.

The second suspect, investigators say, was briefly held at gunpoint by a homeowner. He said he found the suspect hiding in his backyard where his nine-year-old was playing. That suspect was also eventually arrested.

No further information was immediately available.

