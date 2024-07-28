2 women killed, man critically injured in hit-and-run on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women died and a man is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV on the city's Northwest Side, according to Chicago police,

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Kedzie Boulevard on Sunday.

A White Dodge SUV sped past a stop sign and crashed into a green Buick sedan at the intersection.

Two women, aged 34 and 47 died at the scene, according to Chicago police.

A man, 32, was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the Dodge continued northbound on Kedzie. No one in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the crash.

