2024 DNC: Pritzker hosts kickoff luncheon as protesters from around the US start arriving in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hosted a Convention Kickoff Luncheon on Saturday afternoon as national protesters descend upon Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

"I've got to ask you, are you ready for the fight? Are you ready for the fight?" Pritzker said.

On the eve of the DNC, the who's who of the Democratic Party in Illinois gathered for a final luncheon near McCormick Place, focusing their efforts on launching Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to victory.

"So that in about 81 days, we'll all get to say the two words that we've been waiting 248 years to say in this country, 'Madame president!'" Pritzker said.

Pritzker shook hands and thanked local leaders and volunteers for their support and role in hosting the 2024 DNC.

"Workers' rights, voting rights, civil rights, reproductive rights, we have guaranteed those things in the state. So, when all these people come from around the country, they get to see what the Democratic agenda looks like in action," Pritzker said.

Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley is excited to show off the Windy City to his fellow party mates.

"This weekend is sort of the warm-up for all of this. It's going to be very exciting to work with our labor partners to welcome the world to Chicago," Quigley said.

Thousands of reporters from not only across the nation, but across the world, are gathering inside the Aon Ballroom on Saturday night to get a taste of what everything Chicago has to offer, from the food to the music.

ABC7 was inside as they were getting things together.

The Media Welcome Party, put on by the DNC Host Committee, is welcoming 8,000 to 10,000 journalists for Saturday night's bash.

It is history repeating itself, because it is the exact location where the Media Welcome Party was held during the DNC of 1996 here in Chicago.

Of course, the Windy City has hosted the most national conventions ever.

Saturday night's event will include catering from the Paramount Group, a Chicago-based, woman-owned catering company.

The menu will have our renowned Chicago deep-dish pizza on it as well as the classic Chicago-style hot dog.

The party will also feature talent, showcasing Chicago's blues and house music.

The party will kick off around 6 p.m. and will wrap up with a fireworks show.

Meanwhile, protesters from around the country are starting to arrive in Chicago on Saturday.

An advocacy group for the homeless, known as the Poor People's Army, is marching from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to the DNC in Chicago to make their voices heard.

"We've been marching for 14 days to come to Chicago, because we feel like there's a moral responsibility," said organizer Cheri Honkala.

Chicago police, however, halted their plan to set up a tent encampment in Humboldt Park on Saturday afternoon as they prepare to march to the United Center on opening day.

"We are supportive of the panel discussion and the march. They received a permit for it. We are not trying to disrupt that. We just want to make sure they are not having any encounters with the police, as police made it very clear that they can't set up their tents in the park. So, we are trying to identify an alternative space for them to stay nearby," said 26th Ward Ald. Jessie Fuentes.

"We are going to continue to be here throughout the evening. If we have problems, there's many other interesting places where tents can be set up," Honkala said.

When asked about where demonstrators plan to sleep, Honkala said, "We intend to stay right here."

This is not the only group of protesters arriving this weekend for the DNC.

On Sunday, a large protest is planned in Union Park, where organizers are expecting 40,000 people to attend.