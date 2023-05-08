The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery Monday will determine who gets the top pick, with the Chicago Blackhawks having the third best odds.

Chicago Blackhawks with 3rd best odds to get top pick in Monday's NHL Draft Lottery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Hockey League will hold its annual Draft Lottery Monday night to determine who will pick first in the draft in June.

The Blackhawks will pick somewhere between first and fifth, depending on the drawing.

Canadian center Connor Bedard is widely expected to be the top pick in the draft.

The Blackhawks have the third-best odds to pick first in the draft at 11.5%. The Anaheim Ducks have the best odds at 18.5% and the Columbus Blue Jackets have 13.5%.

The last time the Blackhawks picked number one overall in the draft was 2008, when they selected Patrick Kane.

The draw will take place at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.