Grant Park revs up for 3rd annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- NASCAR weekend has returned to Chicago for its third year and Grant Park is gearing up for another year of NASCAR action.

The 2.2 mile, 12-turn race track that takes drivers through Grant Park and even along DuSable Lakeshore Drive with the city skyline setting the stage for this unforgettable race.

Saturday is the NASCAR Xfinity Series - Loop 110. That's at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday is the NASCAR Cup Series - Grant Park 165. That starts at 1 p.m. with Derrick Rose as the grand marshal. He will give the famous "Drivers, start your engines" command in Grant Park.

There are also plenty of free activities all weekend at Butler Field. That opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.