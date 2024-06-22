Winning ice to be announced Sunday morning on ABC7

3 Italian ice spots in Chicago you need to try

Annette Franko of Annette's Italian Ice in Lincoln Park says they use 90% organic fruit for their sweet treats.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are now officially in the summer season and we're feeling the heat.

What better way to cool down here in Chicago than with Italian ice.

There are several places to enjoy the sweet treat and we wanted to find out who has some of the best flavors out there.

We showcased some of the best Italian ice spots in the city and put them to the test during our Saturday morning show.

Mark Rivera, Samantha Chatman and Jaisol Martinez sampled italian ice from the following Chicago shops:

Annette's Italian Ice in Lincoln Park.

Bellas Helado de Coco & Italian Ice is in Logan Square.

A beloved coco-flavored recipe that originated in Puerto Rico is now shared in Chicago at Bella's Helado de Coco and Italian Ice in Logan Square.

Miko's Italian Ice, which has two locations in Logan Square and Irving Park.

Miko's Italian Ice is a family-owned business that rotates 35 flavors all summer long.

Everyone's a winner but they'll announce their favorite during Sunday morning's newscast.