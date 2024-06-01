30th annual ABC7 Gibbons Run steps off from Montrose Harbor

Event has raised nearly $2M since it started

The 30th annual ABC7 Gibbons Race stepped off from Montrose Harbor on Saturday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands laced up their shoes for a run in search of a cure for Leukemia.

The ABC7's 30th annual Gibbons Run is named in honor of legendary reporter Jim Gibbons who died from leukemia in 1994.

The 5K chipped race stepped off Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. along the lakefront at Montrose Harbor.

The event has raised nearly $2M since it started to help fund critical medical research.

"The Leukemia Research Foundation continues to make a significant impact in helping to find a cure for leukemia," said John Idler, ABC7 president and general manager. "We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with them and excited to celebrate this 30-year milestone. Through supporting

this event and leukemia research, we have the opportunity to honor the memory of a colleague, Jim Gibbons, and make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by this disease."

"Thanks to the support of ABC7, we are able to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by leukemia," said Kevin Radelet, executive director of the Leukemia Research Foundation. "We are beyond grateful for their unwavering support and proud to celebrate 30 years of our partnership. With their help, we are able to continue to accelerate the development of new and better treatments, with the ultimate goal of helping to find a cure for leukemia."

ABC7 Dionne Miller spoke to leukemia survivor, Marie Fuesel before the race.

Fuesel said she became involved because of her oncology nurse who encouraged her to come to walk and then to run. She has been running the Gibbons Run for 12 years. She is a part of our Carol's Team of Hope.