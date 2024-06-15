WATCH LIVE

At least 3 injured in rollover semi crash on I-355 in Woodridge, Illinois State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Saturday, June 15, 2024 3:15AM
At least three people were injured in a rollover semi crash Friday on northbound Interstate 355 near Woodridge, Illinois State Police said.

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least three people were injured in a major crash on an interstate Friday evening in the west suburbs.

The crash happened around 7:16 p.m. on Interstate 355 near Boughton Road in Woodridge, Illinois State Police said.

The crash involved two semis and a passenger vehicle, state police said. One of the semis and the car rolled over.

All northbound lanes on I-355 were shut down after the crash.

Three people were taken to hospitals after the crash, state police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No further information about the cause of the crash was immediately available.

