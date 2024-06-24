4 in custody after man beaten at Mt. Greenwood restaurant, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was seriously injured in an attack at Barraco's on 111th Street in Mount Greenwood Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is recovering after being beaten early Sunday morning at a restaurant in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said they responded at about 1:40 a.m. at Barraco's Ristorante in the 3000-block of West 111th Street.

According to 19th ward Alderman Matt O'Shea, the victim was beaten by several suspects after they were asked to leave.

The man was taken to a hospital in with serious injuries to his head, police said.

Four suspects were taken into custody and have been charged, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

