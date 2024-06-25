4 suburban men charged with aggravated battery at Mt. Greenwood restaurant, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was seriously injured in an attack at Barraco's on 111th Street in Mount Greenwood Sunday.

Chicago police said a man was seriously injured in an attack at Barraco's on 111th Street in Mount Greenwood Sunday.

Chicago police said a man was seriously injured in an attack at Barraco's on 111th Street in Mount Greenwood Sunday.

Chicago police said a man was seriously injured in an attack at Barraco's on 111th Street in Mount Greenwood Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four men have been charged with aggravated battery for an incident at a restaurant in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood over the weekend.

Chicago police said they responded at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at Barraco's Ristorante in the 3000-block of West 111th Street.

Police said the four suspects battered four men, ages 20, 28, 45 and 61. One man was taken to a hospital in with serious injuries to his head, police said.

The four suspects were taken into custody Sunday morning.

Andrew Fedyk, 20, of La Grange Park, has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm, one felony count of aggravated battery to a victim over 60 and a misdemeanor county of using a false identification car.

Harry Kenny, 20, of Glen Ellyn, has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm and one felony count of aggravated battery to a victim over 60.

Frank Paris, 20, of River Forest has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm, one felony count of aggravated battery to a victim over 60 and one count of robbery.

John Powers IV, 20, of Oak Park has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm, one felony count of aggravated battery to a victim over 60 and one count of aggravated battery/strangle.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood