Boy, 4, injured in north suburban shooting, Zion police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 27, 2024 10:22PM
ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A 4-year-old-boy was shot in the north suburbs on Saturday, according to the Zion Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2:17 p.m. near the intersection of Galilee Avenue and 22nd Street, Zion police said.

Police said the child was shot, however he had non-life threatening injuries. The young boy is expected to make a full recovery.

The details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

It is unknown if anybody is in custody.

The Zion Police Department is speaking with witnesses as it continues its investigation into the shooting.

On Sunday, a 5-year-old girl was shot to death in Chicago's West Side, according to police.

READ ALSO | 5-year-old girl killed in Near West Side shooting identified, Chicago authorities say

