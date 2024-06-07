5 CPD officers, 1 civilian injured in crash involving squad cars in Englewood, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured in a crash on the South Side Thursday evening, officials said

Chicago police said just before 7:15 p.m., a marked squad car driving east on 63rd Street struck an unmarked CPD squad car driving south on Racine in the city's Englewood neighborhood. The marked squad car then struck a Cadillac driving north on Racine.

The Chicago Fire Department one of the officers was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The other four officers were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Fire officials said the injured civilian was a woman and a pedestrian, and she was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Chicago police said the driver of the Cadillac declined medical attention at the scene. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Englewood intersection was littered with metal, car parts and leaked fluid after the crash. The unmarked CPD SUV was all but wrapped around a pole, seemingly totaled and filled with airbags deployed in the impact.

Witnesses say the scene was made more chaotic by a woman on a nearby sidewalk rushing to get a young child out of the way of the impending crash.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

