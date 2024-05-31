9-month-old bobcat named Grace found after escape from Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City

A 9-month-old bobcat named Grace who escaped from her enclosure at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City, Indiana, has been found.

A 9-month-old bobcat named Grace who escaped from her enclosure at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City, Indiana, has been found.

A 9-month-old bobcat named Grace who escaped from her enclosure at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City, Indiana, has been found.

A 9-month-old bobcat named Grace who escaped from her enclosure at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City, Indiana, has been found.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- A nine-month-old bobcat is back home and safe, after escaping yesterday from the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City, Indiana.

She was found Thursday night near the Foreman Amphitheater a short distance from the zoo.

The bobcat, who is named Grace, is roughly the size of a large housecat, Zoo Director Jamie Huss said. She and her sister Hazel arrived at the zoo in December and have been housed in a habitat designed for bobcats since April.

Zoo officials have not yet figured out how Grace escaped her enclosure; her sister has been moved to another building for safe holding. Bobcats are native to Northwest Indiana.