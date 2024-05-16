ABC7 Gibbons Run kickoff event held at Commonwealth Tavern in Roscoe Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a fun night for a good cause at the kickoff event for the 2024 ABC7 Gibbons Run at Commonwealth Tavern in Roscoe Village.

The annual event raises money for leukemia research, and is named for former ABC7 reporter Jim Gibbons.

The 30th annual Gibbons Run will be on Saturday, June 1, starting at 8:30 a.m. It includes a chip-timed 5K run, 3K walk,a Kids Dash, and a Tiny Trot for kids 3 and under. After the event is a part at Montrose Harbor that includes food, refreshments and music.

