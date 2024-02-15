30th Annual ABC7 Gibbons Run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Runners, walkers, leukemia supporters and survivors are encouraged to join the Chicago community for the 30th annual ABC7 Gibbons Run on Saturday, June 1 at Montrose Harbor. Proceeds from the event benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation. Learn more and register today at

leukemiarf.org/gibbons5k.

Who: Runners, walkers, volunteers, and leukemia supporters and survivors

What: 30th Annual ABC7 Gibbons Run

When: Saturday, June 1 at 8:30am CT (Live broadcast on ABC7)

Where: Montrose Harbor, Chicago, Illinois

Why: Proceeds from the event benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation, the nation's largest nonprofit focused exclusively on funding leukemia research.

The ABC7 Gibbons Run includes a chip-timed 5K run, 3K walk, a Kids Dash, and a Tiny Trot for those aged 3 and under. After the events, join the fun with a party at Montrose Harbor including food, refreshments, music, and partner tents.

Named after the legendary ABC7 reporter Jim Gibbons, the event has raised nearly $2M since it started to help fund critical medical research.

"The Leukemia Research Foundation continues to make a significant impact in helping to find a cure for leukemia," said John Idler, ABC7 president and general manager. "We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with them and excited to celebrate this 30-year milestone. Through supporting

this event and leukemia research, we have the opportunity to honor the memory of a colleague, Jim Gibbons, and make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by this disease."

"Thanks to the support of ABC7, we are able to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by leukemia," said Kevin Radelet, executive director of the Leukemia Research Foundation. "We are beyond grateful for their unwavering support and proud to celebrate 30 years of our partnership. With their help, we are able to continue to accelerate the development of new and better treatments, with the ultimate goal of helping to find a cure for leukemia."

Online registration for the event is available at leukemiarf.org/gibbons5k. Participants can register as an individual or team, and choose to participate in person or virtually. Registration is free for all leukemia patients and survivors.

Event sponsorships are still available and volunteers are still needed. Contact Arleen Boudart at arleen@leukemiarf.org to learn more.

About the Leukemia Research Foundation

The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding innovative leukemia research worldwide and supporting people affected by leukemia. Since its founding in 1946, more than $83M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for leukemia. For more information, visit the Leukemia Research Foundation's website at leukemiarf.org.