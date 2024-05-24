ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: May 24, 2024

The Chicago Bears' OTAs have begun and they started with new quarterback Caleb Williams struggling a bit. We heard from the Bears about how they're not worried at all about the new franchise quarterback.

Dionne spoke with Bears legend Jim McMahon about his new venture and his outlook for Caleb Williams as well.

Dionne sat down with Chicago soccer star Mallory Swanson. The Red Stars forward is coming back this year after an injury. She spoke about that, the upcoming game at Wrigley Field and her husband, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.

We took a look at the struggling Chicago Cubs and how Jed Hoyer thinks about his club. Also, two high school city baseball teams got a thrill of a lifetime playing the city championship at the friendly confines. And in college sports, Northwestern great Izzy Scane talks about her legacy as her lacrosse career at the school is coming to an end.

To cap off the show, ABC7 Chicago sports intern, Sam, took on the challenge of downing nine hotdogs and nine root beers in nine innings at a White Sox game, with Ryan Chiaverini cheering him on.