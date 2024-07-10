ABC's 'The Rookie' adds 2 actors to season 7 cast

Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher take on recurring roles as new rookies in the squad

LOS ANGELES -- "The Rookie" is getting a couple of new rookies for the upcoming seventh season of the hit ABC series.

Deric Augustine will play Miles, a new addition to the LAPD as a transfer from Texas. Even though he has two years under his belt, in LA, he's considered a rookie.

Patrick Keleher plays Seth, another rookie joining the force. He'll be one to watch, as he seems like an ideal police officer. The official casting announcement says, "He seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action -- something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."

Augustine has been in other TV shows, including "Queen Sugar," "The Vampire Diaries," "Criminal Minds" and Shameless. This is actually Keleher's TV debut.

Season 6 of "The Rookie" ended with some wild cliffhangers including Oscar being on the loose, Monica's dramatic escape and some big busts, including an overseas one for Nolan, so there will be a lot of drama to figure out during season 7.

"The Rookie" will return midseason, the exact date has yet to be announced.

You can watch seasons 1-6 now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.