After School Matters breaks ground on 36K square foot facility in Chicago's Cabrini-Green

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ready to dig in city leaders, today's students and the leaders of tomorrow break ground on an exciting new chapter for After School Matters.

"How we treat our young people really tells a lot about who we are as a society. Investing in our young people is the best thing we can do as society," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The nonprofit's meaningful mission is to provide after school and summer opportunities for nearly 20,000 students across Chicago.

The organization broke ground Saturday on the start of renovations on a 36,000 square-foot facility located at North Orleans and West Hill Streets in the city's Cabrini-Green neighborhood dedicated to teen programming.

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley made an appearance at the ceremony.

His late wife Maggie started After School Matters 33 years ago.

"We know the tremendous affect it's had on our teens and our city and so thank you mayor for being here today," said Mary Ellen Caron, CEO of After School Matters.

Brendan DuBois is After School Matters' chief financial officer.

"This facility dates back to 1948. It's a former catholic elementary school. It's changed hands a little bit," said DuBois. 0 "And when we found it, what we really loved is that it had a gym. We don't have a gym in our After School Matters facilities right now."

The sprawling space will house a variety of different programs and activities from cooking classes to dance, sports, theater and more.

"It's less of a work environment and more of a discovery environment," said Afi Adenso.

Adenso is a Jones College Prep senior. She says After School Matters has helped her discover different career paths.

You have a goal and you have instructors who are leading you through the process," said Adenso. "And they are there to help you understand what you are doing then and what you might want to do in the future with the skills you are learning there."

The refreshed space will serve around 1500 students with its programming. The facility is set to open in Fall 2025.