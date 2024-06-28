Meet 'Sonny' from Arizona, the 2024 Gerber baby

The company said Sonny's smile captured their hearts and will be featured on Gerber's marketing campaigns and social media channels throughout the year.

PHOENIX -- Akil "Sonny" McLeod, a one-year-old from Arizona who loves his squishy alphabet book and watching football with his family, has been chosen as the 2024 Gerber baby!

Sonny celebrated his first birthday on June 20. His parents describe him as having a bright smile, joyful personality and sunny disposition that brings light even on cloudy days.

"Sonny was named after his dad, Akil Sr., but got his nickname while his mom was pregnant," read a post on Gerber's website. "She was sitting inside and noticed a bright beam of sunshine streaming through the window directly onto her belly. She immediately thought, 'That's my little sunny boy!' That cemented Sonny's nickname ever since."

The family of the Gerber baby wins a $25,000 prize and free products from Gerber and other companies.