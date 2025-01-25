Thieves break into Albany Park convenience store, steal merchandise: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a burglary that happened at a convenience store on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened in the Albany Park neighborhood near North Kedzie Avenue and West Argyle Street just after 12:15 a.m.

Officers say thieves broke a window and entered the Joony Mart before taking merchandise from the store.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Further information was not immediately available.

