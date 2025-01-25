24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Thieves break into Albany Park convenience store, steal merchandise: Chicago police

Saturday, January 25, 2025 2:57PM
The Chicago Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at Joony Mart in Albany Park near Kedzie and Argyle early Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a burglary that happened at a convenience store on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened in the Albany Park neighborhood near North Kedzie Avenue and West Argyle Street just after 12:15 a.m.

Officers say thieves broke a window and entered the Joony Mart before taking merchandise from the store.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Further information was not immediately available.

