Both men were shot in the head, CPD says

Chicago shooting: 2 men shot to death in Albany Park ID'd by medical examiner

Chicago police are investigating after two men were shot in killed Friday night in Albany Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified two men who were shot to death on Chicago's Northwest Side late Friday night.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the Albany Park neighborhood just before 11:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in an alley near Leland and Troy.

Investigators said they found two men who had been shot in the head. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office identified the men as 20-year-old Victor H. Rodriguez and 21-year-old Jaime I. Serrano. Both were Chicago residents.

A witness told police say they saw a black sedan speeding away from the area.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

