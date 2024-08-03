The Alley, iconic Chicago punk store, is for sale in Avondale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Alley, a mainstay store for Chicago's punk and counter-culture community, is now for sale.

The store has closed and reopened multiple times in the past decade. The original location at 3228 North Clark Street closed in 2015, after 39 years in the Lakeview neighborhood. The Alley reopened in 2017 in a smaller space, and then closed its doors again in 2018.

Then it reopened in 2020 at 843 W. Belmont in Avondale.

That location is now for sale. The owner, Mark Thomas, said he's looking for someone who wants to take over the 45-year-old business and continue it.

He cited his age and some health issues as reasons why he can no longer remain as its owner.

