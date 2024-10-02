Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago taking in dogs from shelters impacted by Hurricane Helene

Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society will open its doors to 25 dogs from shelters in Pasco County, Florida.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several local organizations are helping victims of Helene.

Shelters there are struggling to take in and care for displaced animals following Hurricane Helene.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is working with the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization working to help shelters following disasters.

The dogs are expected to arrive at the Anti-Cruelty Society at 8 a.m.

This effort comes as we are hearing from a member of the Illinois 'Swiftwater' Response Team helping with search and rescues in North Carolina.

Chuck Gros calls the damage from Helene some of the most devastating his team has ever seen.

"Being on a handful of deployments in the past, this has by far been the worst," Gros said. "Talking to the individuals that we've worked with day-to-day and the people that are here, they have expressed to us as well that this is the worst thing that they have ever seen in their whole life."

The Swiftwater teams say their biggest priority is locating people and getting them to safety.

They say it's heartbreaking seeing so many people isolated, without water, power access to limited food and sometimes without medications.

The Anti-Cruelty Society says the addition of the 25 dogs they are bringing in will stress the shelter's capacity.

They are calling on generous residents to consider fostering one of these dogs