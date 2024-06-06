Anti-Cruelty's BARK event returns to the lakefront celebrating 30 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's biggest and best dog party in town, BARK! Dogs are leading their humans to Anti-Cruelty's BARK event on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Our friends from ABC7 are back for the 30th year, with the event being emceed by Hosea Sanders! Rain or shine, thousands of animal-lovers and their dogs will spend a fun morning raising funds and awareness for Anti-Cruelty, Chicago's oldest and most comprehensive animal welfare organization. This is the 30th year for BARK, making this the oldest and largest dog party in Chicago!

This year's event is dedicated to all of the rescue dogs who may not know their birthday- come celebrate at BARK's 30th birthday party which will serve as the official birthday party for all shelter animals.

In honor of her daughter, Officer Ella French, Elizabeth French will be committing a $25,000 fundraising match. Officer Ella French, a huge animal advocate, fell in the line of duty and had 2022's BARK dedicated to her memory.

Registration is open for BARK which includes an optional two mile walk along Chicago's scenic lakefront path starting at 9:00 a.m. The paw-ty continues until 2:00 p.m. with activities including an agility course, professional demonstrations, costume contests, music, crafts, and other family-friendly activities. A variety of free food and beverages will be offered to attendees (four-legged friends included), as well as a complimentary cold beer for attendees 21+. Attendees are encouraged to get social and share their best BARK pup pics using #BARK2024.

There are two ways to participate:

1. Fundraisers - commit to raising at least $75 and more and receive a BARKpack full of goodies, free admission, milestone rewards, and a chance to enjoy our new VIP (Very Important Pupper) area! Fundraisers also receive a t-shirt and complimentary food and drink.

2. Guests - purchase a $50 ticket to attend the event and enjoy the walk and festival! Guests also receive a t-shirt and food and drinks.

Register at anticruelty.org/bark!

Pets attending the event with their owners are required to have updated vaccinations. Dogs must be on a static leash; retractable leashes are not allowed at the event.

This year's Grand sponsor is VCA. Other sponsors include: Hill's Pet Nutrition, Dr. Sheldon and Paulette Rubin, Sandy and Jerry Manne, Rakuten Advertising, MetLife Pet Insurance, Tito's Vodka, Oil Dri, Tucker Pup's Pet Resort, Planet Paws, Elanco, Steve | Kristine | Max | Hannah | Stella | Gracie Shanker, West Loop Veterinary Care. ABC7 is the media sponsor.

About Anti-Cruelty

Founded in 1899, Anti-Cruelty is Chicago's oldest and largest, private, open-admission, unlimited stay animal welfare organization. With a mission of building a healthy and happy community where pets and people thrive together, its comprehensive programs and services help over 20,000 animals and humans every year through adoption, charity veterinary clinic, low or no-cost spay/neuter clinic, cruelty investigations and rescue, humane education & community outreach, a free behavior helpline, Pop-up Pet Food Pantry program, S.A.F.E. program (short-term accommodations for emergencies), the Bruckner Rehabilitation & Treatment Center, the Virginia Butts Berger Cat Clinic and the Dog Rehabilitation Center. For more information, visit anticruelty.org.