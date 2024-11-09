Arts education center FAME seeks to purchase building in Chicago's South Loop

A wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves one woman dead and five people hurt, Chicago police said.

Woman killed, 5 hurt in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Hyde Park, Chicago police say A wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves one woman dead and five people hurt, Chicago police said.

Woman killed, 5 hurt in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Hyde Park, Chicago police say A wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves one woman dead and five people hurt, Chicago police said.

Woman killed, 5 hurt in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Hyde Park, Chicago police say A wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves one woman dead and five people hurt, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A non-profit center for the arts is making Chicago Proud in their quest to find a new home.

For six years, the Fortson Arts and Music Education (FAME) Center has worked to make the arts more accessible to all children. The center offers music, theater, creative writing, and art classes for children on the south and west side of Chicago. Now, the FAME Center hopes to expand by purchasing a 56,000+ square foot building, located on Chicago's near south side, to give even more children the opportunity to learn.

Founder Sheila Fortson visited ABC7 to talk more about her vision for the future. If you would like to support the FAME Center, click here.