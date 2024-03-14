Rhysida ransomware gang claims it sold data from Lurie Children's Hospital hack

A ransomeware group that calls itself Rhysida has claimed it sold data stolen from Lurie Children's Hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A ransomware group that calls itself Rhysida has claimed it sold data stolen from Lurie Children's Hospital.

The hospital confirmed it knows about the claims, saying, "We are aware that individuals claiming to be Rhysida, a known threat actor, claim to have sold data they allege was taken from Lurie Children's. We continue to work closely with internal and external experts as well as law enforcement, and are actively investigating the claims. The investigation is ongoing, and we will share updates as appropriate."

The hospital has been dealing with a cybersecurity attack for weeks. The attack disrupted Lurie's phones, electronic health records platform and MyChart systems.

Phone sand the health records platform and back up and running but the MyChart online patient portal is still down.