Barnes & Noble to finally open in former Noel State Bank building Wednesday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 12:11PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new Barnes & Noble location will be open starting Wednesday.

The bookseller chain leased the entire space at 1601 N. Milwaukee Avenue, which was originally the Noel State Bank building.

The building itself is more than 26,000 square feet. The store is expected to occupy about 16,000 square feet of that space.

The Walgreens in that location closed in January 2023.

The Wicker Park location will host its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authors Jeneva Rose, Jason Hammel, Donald Hyun Kiolbassa, Mindy Segal and Ruth Sprio will be at the location for book signings throughout the day.

