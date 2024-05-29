New Barnes & Noble also set to open in Wicker Park

Barnes & Noble is back in Chicago with new Lincoln Park location

The world's largest retail bookstore chain cut the ribbon on Wednesday at its new store near the busy corner of Diversey and Clark Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Barnes & Noble is officially open in Lincoln Park.

"I think it's a really fun addition to this block," customer Colleen Dempsey said. "We got Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Stan's Donuts. We just lost the Foxtrot on the corner but I think it really does bring back something to this street."

The new store opened next to its former location that closed in 2008 occupying 8000 square feet in a recently shuttered Urban Outfitters.

"You can expect any genre. We've been able to fit everything from every interest area in the store including a full kids section," Barnes & Noble Lead Bookseller Rebecca Woods said.

The company said it's experiencing a period of tremendous growth, opening more stores across the country and in the Chicago area.

Three other Chicago-area locations are opening this summer in Wicker Park, Oswego and Northbrook.

The new openings may signal a shift towards readers who want physical books in their hands.

"There's absolutely a reemergence of people wanting to hold a book," Barnes & Noble Senior Bookseller Ryan Trimble said. "I think something similar to Barnes & Noble, it's something that never fully went away."

The Lincoln Park location is the only Barnes & Noble open in the city, since the Clybourn store shut down last year.

The newest location will be open seven days a week.

Author Jeneva Rose was part of the ribbon cutting event, according to the store's website.

