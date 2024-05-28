New Barnes & Noble also set to open in Wicker Park

Grand opening of Barnes & Noble Lincoln Park location set for Wednesday

Barnes and Noble is returning to Chicago Wednesday. A new Lincoln Park location is opening at Diversey and Clark.

Barnes and Noble is returning to Chicago Wednesday. A new Lincoln Park location is opening at Diversey and Clark.

Barnes and Noble is returning to Chicago Wednesday. A new Lincoln Park location is opening at Diversey and Clark.

Barnes and Noble is returning to Chicago Wednesday. A new Lincoln Park location is opening at Diversey and Clark.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Wednesday, Barnes & Noble returns to Chicago.

The book store will host a grand opening at Clark Street and Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park, featuring author signings, starting at 10 a.m.

Author Jeneva Rose will be part of the ribbon cutting event, according to the store's website.

Last year, the city's longtime location closed at Webster and Clybourn avenues.

Barnes & Noble is also planning a new location in the former Walgreens flagship building on North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park.

The bookseller chain also closed its downtown Naperville location and announced it would move to Oswego.

It's planning a new location in Northbrook, as well.