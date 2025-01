Barnes & Noble to open new location in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- West suburban book lovers can expect a new store to open this spring.

Barnes & Nobel will make a comeback to downtown Naperville, a city spokesperson told ABC7.

The new location is set to open in April 2025 at 9 W. Jackson Avenue.

This comes nearly one year after a Barnes & Nobel location relocated to Oswego.

The bookstore company has recently opened four new locations throughout the Chicago area.

