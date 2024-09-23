WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Route 25 reopens after serious crash in suburban Bartlett, police say

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Monday, September 23, 2024 11:19AM
Route 25 reopens after serious crash, Bartlett police said
By 5:50 a.m. all parts of Route 25 had reopened in suburban Bartlett.

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A serious crash shut down major roadways in the west suburbs on Monday, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The southbound lanes of Route 25 were closed from Kenyon Road to Benchmark Lane.

The northbound lanes of Route 25 were also closed from Benchmark Lane to West Bartlett Road.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 5:50 and all roads had been reopened.

It is unknown exactly where the crash happened. It happened before 4 a.m.

Bartlett police have not said how many cars were involved in the crash. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW