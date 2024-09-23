Route 25 reopens after serious crash in suburban Bartlett, police say

By 5:50 a.m. all parts of Route 25 had reopened in suburban Bartlett.

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A serious crash shut down major roadways in the west suburbs on Monday, police said.

The southbound lanes of Route 25 were closed from Kenyon Road to Benchmark Lane.

The northbound lanes of Route 25 were also closed from Benchmark Lane to West Bartlett Road.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 5:50 and all roads had been reopened.

It is unknown exactly where the crash happened. It happened before 4 a.m.

Bartlett police have not said how many cars were involved in the crash. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

