Best ABC Secret Sales on tech finds

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best tech essentials on sale, with deals up to 60% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best tech essentials on sale, with deals up to 60% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best tech essentials on sale, with deals up to 60% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best tech essentials on sale, with deals up to 60% off.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best tech essentials on sale, with deals up to 60% off.

Each of these deals is limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best tech finds

50% off ABC Secret Sales AquaVault: ChargeCard and Waterproof Phone Casee $20 to $35

$40 - $70 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Stay powered up on-the-go with Aquavault. The ultra-thin ChargeCard fits in the credit card slot of your wallet and comes with built-in charging cables for iPhone and Android models so you're never fumbling to find a cord. The waterproof phone case that floats features a patented design that lets you take crystal clear pictures underwater while protecting your phone, making it the perfect companion for aquatic adventures.

47% to 61% off ABC Secret Sales USB Lighter Co: Rechargeable Lighters and Tech Accessories $10 to $35

$19 - $90 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Light up with the USB Lighter Company. These lighters are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're also easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, eliminating the toxic butane. The Flex lighter's long articulating neck and solid ergonomic metal handle make it easy to hold steady when lighting deep or hard-to-reach places. Choose from five lighter styles in singles and sets. No contact thermometer and biodegradable charging cables are also available.

37% off ABC Secret Sales SnapPower: Outlet Plate with LED Night Lights (2-Pack) $25

$40 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Add pathway and accent lighting throughout your home. The Guidelight 2 is a hassle-free upgrade to outlet covers. Simply snap the GuideLight in place of the existing covers. The built-in LED bar creates a clean, modern lighting solution without taking up an outlet. No batteries, wires, or professional installation necessary. Choose from two plate styles.

36% to 41% off ABC Secret Sales MEE audio: Bluetooth Tech Accessories $16 to $100

$25 - $170 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Make life sound better. MEE audio's Connect Air is a travel gadget that gives Bluetooth capabilities to audio devices that don't already have built-in Bluetooth technology. It plugs into any 3.5mm jack and pairs with your Apple AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones/speakers, delivering wireless audio where you couldn't before, great for anyone who wants to enjoy in-flight entertainment on an airplane. The partySPKR is a Bluetooth speaker, great for outdoor activities or any occasion where you need music conveniently. Built into each speaker is a vibrant LED light display with eight different light modes to add a visual element to your event. You can also enable "Party Mode" to link up to other partySPKRs together and have them all play in sync. Wireless earphones, kids headphones, TV transmitters and more are also available.

41% to 45% off ABC Secret Sales Cubitt: Smart Watches $41 to $66

+ Free Shipping

$70 - $120 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Seamlessly integrate your daily activity onto your wrist and track every step. Each Cubitt Smart Watch features vibrant visuals, intuitive controls, and a wealth of multi-faceted data for a deeper understanding of yourself to build a healthier life. Choose from square or round faces with PRO options that include built-in GPS systems. Get free shipping too.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.