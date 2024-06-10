Shop the best beauty essentials on this week's ABC Secret Sales

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are talking about the best beauty essentials on sale, with deals up to 50% off.

Each of these deals are limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

47% off Amazon VOLO Beauty Hair Towels $22

$42 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Ditch the bulky bathroom towel and cut drying time by up to 50% with VOLO hair towels. Designed with a unique fabric that offers a cloud-like softness while being extremely absorbent to minimize frizz and damage to your hair. The snag-free strap helps the towel stay in place while your hair dries.

50% off ABC Secret Sales No 7 Skin Care $15 to $21.50

$30 - $43 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Treat yourself to the UK's best-selling skincare. No 7 is on a mission to make science-backed beauty accessible to all. The Restore & Renew collection helps mature skin look firmer in just four weeks, according to the brand. The Lift & Luminate line tackles fine lines and wrinkles while improving uneven skin tone, according to the brand. Hydrate and repair the skin barrier with products from Protect & Perfect. Personalize your skincare routine and target specific solutions with serums and creams for day and night.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Dr. Brandt Skin Care $24 to $60

$48 - $120 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Get the skin you want with tried and true products formulated for real results. Dr. Brandt Skincare is made to address all of your skincare concerns. 'needles no more NO MORE BAGGAGE' de-puffs under-eye bags & brightens dark circles, it's like an instant eye lift in a tube. 'pores no more PORE REFINER PRIMER' minimizes the appearance of pores and absorbs oil for flawless skin, so you can say goodbye to Instagram filters. Build your skincare lineup with this assortment of treatments, serums, exfoliators and more.

50% off ABC Secret Sales RIKI LOVES RIKI LED Tools $37.50 to $197.50

$75 - $395 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Experience the impact of LED lights from getting ready to treating skin. The professional grade LED lighted mirrors from RIKI LOVES RIKI are beloved by celebrities and designed so you avoid that dreaded mismatched face and neck makeup. The LED Mask has red, blue and purple light to combat fine lines and wrinkles, reduce inflammation & bolster collagen in just 20-minute treatments for age-defying results with consistent use, according to the brand. The Miracle LED Acne Patch lets you target just one blemish for on-the-go skin treatment.

30% to 32% off ABC Secret Sales Soap & Glory Body Care $3.50 to $9.50

$5 - $14 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Transform your bathroom to a spa. Soap & Glory's luxurious original pink scent is a fan-favorite fruity, floral scent boasting notes of rose and bergamot for an elevated aromatic experience. This assortment features cleaners, scrubs, balms, lotions and oils for face and body.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.