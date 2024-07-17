Best Prime Day vacuum deals for cleaner floors

Prime Day is here and there are only a few hours left to shop the best products. If you're looking for some cleaning supplies, you can find the best Prime Day vacuum deals below. Shop now before these deals expire tonight.

Best Prime Day vacuum deals

26% off Amazon Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum $549.99

$749.99 Shop now at Amazon

With a 60-minute run time, multiple attachments for different floor types and an LCD screen which helps you keep track of dust particles, this is one of the best vacuums you can buy.

27% off Amazon Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner bundle $97.98

$135.58 Shop Now

We love our furry companions, but sometimes they can make cleaning a little more difficult. This Bissell portable carpet cleaner bundle can help you out, though, as it can be used for removing tough pet stains from carpet, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors and plenty more. Plus, each purchase helps support Bissell's foundation for homeless pets, so this product is a win for all. Get it for 28% off this Prime Day.

36% off Amazon iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q011) $159.99

$249.99 Shop now at Amazon

Roombas are some of my favorite robot vacuums as they're intuitive, easy to set up and work well across multiple floor types - including carpets. Shop one now on sale.

22% off Amazon Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $169.99

$219.99 Shop now at Amazon

An Amazon bestseller, this vacuum comes with a HEPA filter, 0.9-quart dust capacity and special pet hair pick up attachments for your furry companions. Buy now for 23% off.

More vacuum deals

Shark HZ2002 Vacuum for 43% off

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Cordless Cleaner for 39% off

Eureka Airspeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner for 10% off

BISSELL CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner for 35% off

Kenmore Canister Vacuum for 20% off

