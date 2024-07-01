Best ABC Secret Sales on summer skin and beauty products

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best summer skincare and beauty on sale, with deals up to 50% off.

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best summer beauty and skincare on sale, with deals up to 50% off.

Each of these deals are limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best summer beauty and skincare

50% off ABC Secret Sales Murad: Skin Care $15 to $54.50

$30 - $109 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Address a range of skin concerns with Murad. The Blue Collection is formulated to tackle acne-prone skin and reveal a clear complexion. The perfecting day cream from the hydration line delivers essential hydration, broad spectrum SPF and powerful antioxidant protection in one powerful step. Choose from singles and sets to upgrade your routine.

40% off ABC Secret Sales Parasilk: Skin Treatments $12 to $18

$20 - $30 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Say goodbye to dry, cracked skin. Parasilk's paraffin treatments are easy to use. Simply pop the gloves or booties in the microwave and enjoy a warm, therapeutic treatment for 10 minutes. Ideal for tired, dry and arthritic hands and feet. The heel repair stick instantly softens and hydrates dry cracked feet while the cuticle cream refreshes nails and hands on the spot.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Beauty Stat: Skin Care $14.50 to $62.50

$29 - $125 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Treat skin with award-winning products. Beauty Stat's best-selling, Universal C Skin Refiner is a 20% pure Vitamin C serum that brightens and tightens mature skin - Oprah Daily calls it "the rolls royce of serums!" The Microbiome Barrier Balancing cleanser and purifying clay mask are formulated to deliver radiant skin and reduce signs of aging!

50% off ABC Secret Sales Style Edit: Root Cover Up $33 to $51

$66 - $102 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Make every day a good hair day! Style Edit's easy-to-use powders, crayons and fan-favorite sprays fill in color and add volume to cover up roots for a little help between salon visits. Choose from sets for a wide variety of hair colors.

34% to 50% off ABC Secret Sales trestique: Refillable Cosmetics $17 to $58

$26 - $116 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Simplify your makeup routine with 2-in-1 cosmetics. From blush, bronzer and highlighter to concealer, foundation, shadows and more, trestique's creamy formulas are formulated to let your skin breathe. Each stick features a built-in tool for ease of use and on-the-go use.

