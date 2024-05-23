Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach, Chicago fire says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Fire Department responded to a reports of a body in the lake on Thursday.

The body was found in Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach close to Sheridan Road and Ardmore Avenue.

Chicago police will handle the investigation.

This comes after a 6-year-old boy was rescued from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach Wednesday night. He is in critical condition.

Chicago beaches do not officially open until Friday at 11 a.m. Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.