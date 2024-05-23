WATCH LIVE

Boy, 6, hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach

Thursday, May 23, 2024 10:58AM
Chicago police said a young boy was transported to the hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy was transported to the hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the six-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Montrose Beach at about 6:40 p.m.

Aid was rendered and the boy was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Sources say a family member pulled the boy from the water. It's unclear at this hour how the boy got in the water in the first place.

Chicago beaches do not officially open until Friday at 11 a.m.. Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

