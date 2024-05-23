Boy, 6, hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy was transported to the hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the six-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Montrose Beach at about 6:40 p.m.

Aid was rendered and the boy was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Sources say a family member pulled the boy from the water. It's unclear at this hour how the boy got in the water in the first place.

Chicago beaches do not officially open until Friday at 11 a.m.. Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.