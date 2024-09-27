Breakthrough T1D Walk at Montrose Harbor to benefit those living with type 1 diabetes

The Breakthrough T1D Walk will step off Sunday at Montrose Harbor in Chicago, benefitting people living with type 1 diabetes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local organization is taking action to improve the lives of all people living with type 1 diabetes.

The leading research and advocacy organization JDRF is now Breakthrough T1D. A series of major fundraising events for the T1D community is starting this weekend in Chicago.

Executive Director Michael Mayberry and Development Director Katrina Meckes joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about "Breakthrough T1D Walks."

The Breakthrough T1D Walk Chicago is happening this Sunday at Montrose Harbor.

There are also walks happening soon in the Chicago suburbs.

More information on how to support this important cause can be found at breakthrought1d.org.