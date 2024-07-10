WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago crime: 2 thieves rob T-Mobile store at gunpoint in Bridgeport neighborhood, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 10, 2024 3:26AM
2 thieves rob T-Mobile store at gunpoint on SW Side: CPD
Two thieves carried out a Bridgeport, Chicago robbery at a T-Mobile store in the 3000-block of South Halsted Street, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two thieves robbed a Southwest Side T-Mobile store at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the Bridgeport neighborhood's 3000-block of South Halsted Street just before 8 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Two suspects, identified only as male, entered the store and approached the clerks, police said.

One of the suspects, who was armed with a handgun, took items from the store.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the robbery.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW