Chicago crime: 2 thieves rob T-Mobile store at gunpoint in Bridgeport neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two thieves robbed a Southwest Side T-Mobile store at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the Bridgeport neighborhood's 3000-block of South Halsted Street just before 8 p.m.

Two suspects, identified only as male, entered the store and approached the clerks, police said.

One of the suspects, who was armed with a handgun, took items from the store.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the robbery.

