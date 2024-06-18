Brookfield Zoo Chicago welcomes koalas for first time in its 90-year history

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- For the first time in Brookfield Zoo Chicago's history, koalas will be on display in the west suburbs.

Brumby and Willum are two years old. The pair arrived to the Hamill Family Play Zoo last week.

Zoo members get first access on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The general public can visit them after 2 p.m.

The exhibit is included with a general admission ticket. It features indoor and outdoor habitats, which has plenty of eucalyptus leaves.

The Brookfield Zoo Chicago is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To get tickets to the zoo, click here.

The marsupials sleep between 18 and 22 hours a day.