WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Buy now, pay later: Why it could cost more money and create hassles

Bankrate, over half of those users say they have experienced at least one problem with these services

ByAnn Pistone and Jason Knowles WLS logo
Saturday, June 8, 2024 4:43PM
Buy now, pay later: Why it could cost more money and create hassles
Here's a quick tip to consider before using a buy now, pay later payment method.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip to consider before using a buy now, pay later payment method.

Also known as BNPL, the services offer short-term installment loans that allow consumers to finance their purchases over a set period of time, interest-free or at a low interest rate.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

According to financial experts at Bankrate, over half of those users say they have experienced at least one problem with these services.

Those issues include spending more than they should, missing a payment, or problems with returns and refunds.

Before making an impulse buy, think of the total cost - not just each individual payment.

Read the terms carefully before agreeing to the service.

Missing a payment could result in a late fee or ding your credit score.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW