Buy now, pay later: Why it could cost more money and create hassles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip to consider before using a buy now, pay later payment method.

Also known as BNPL, the services offer short-term installment loans that allow consumers to finance their purchases over a set period of time, interest-free or at a low interest rate.

According to financial experts at Bankrate, over half of those users say they have experienced at least one problem with these services.

Those issues include spending more than they should, missing a payment, or problems with returns and refunds.

Before making an impulse buy, think of the total cost - not just each individual payment.

Read the terms carefully before agreeing to the service.

Missing a payment could result in a late fee or ding your credit score.