Chicago shooting: 2 men found shot to death inside Jeep in Calumet Park, police say

Video shows police investigating after a Calumet Park shooting left two men dead inside a Jeep Cherokee in the 12300-block of South Halsted.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were found shot to death inside a car on the city's South Side on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the men were discovered unresponsive in a Jeep Cherokee in the Calumet Park neighborhood's 12300-block of South Halsted Parkway just after 8:30 a.m.

Both men appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies and were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear. Police did not immediately provide further information.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

