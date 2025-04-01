Robert Johnson was only 16 when he was charged with murder, a charge that was formally dropped on Tuesday.

Charges dropped against wrongfully-convicted Chicago man who spent nearly 29 years in prison

Robert Johnson was only 16 when he was charged with murder, a charge that was formally dropped on Tuesday.

Robert Johnson was only 16 when he was charged with murder, a charge that was formally dropped on Tuesday.

Robert Johnson was only 16 when he was charged with murder, a charge that was formally dropped on Tuesday.

Robert Johnson was only 16 when he was charged with murder, a charge that was formally dropped on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been one month since a Chicago man was released from prison after serving nearly 29 years.

Robert Johnson was only 16 when he was charged with murder, a charge that was formally dropped on Tuesday.

Loud cheering is not common at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, but on Tuesday, a crowd of supporters was joyful, because Johnson, no longer a convicted felon, can finally move forward.

"The court has finally recognized I'm innocent. I've been saying that for 28 years and 10 months," Johnson said. "It felt like a building was being removed from my shoulders, felt like that wait is finally over with."

Lauren Myerscough-Mueller is Johnson's attorney.

"They knew they went after the wrong guy, and yet, they went after a 16-year-old who was not doing anything wrong. He was home with his grandma. He was helping grandma, like he always was," Myerscough-Mueller said.

Last month, Johnson was released after serving 28 years and 10 months for a crime he did not commit.

On Tuesday, the Cook County prosecutor's office formally dropped the charges.

His case is among hundreds of similar cases dropped in recent years due to police misconduct.

SEE ALSO | Chicago jury awards $120M to two men wrongfully convicted in 2003 murder

"You have innocent people in jail and murderers that are out there, free to kill others," Johnson said.

James Gibson is Johnson's uncle.

"You're playing political football with human lives," Gibson said. "You've been attacking us since 1978. This is not a time for singing and dancing."

Johnson has a large group of family and friends supporting him. But it is his grandmother, Mary Robinson, who has been relentlessly hopeful and prayerful.

"I've been praying and praying and praying," Robinson said. "I know he was going to do it, but I didn't know when."

Robinson just celebrated her 93rd birthday. Her grandson was able to celebrate with her.

While there is joy, Johnson acknowledged the loved ones he lost while incarcerated and the time lost that he can never get back.

Johnson looks forward to getting his driver's license and getting a job. Whatever his work, Johnson hopes to mentor young people and encourage them to appreciate their freedom and make good choices with that time they have.