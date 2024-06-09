Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor member, 7-time NBA All-Star Chet Walker dies at age of 84

Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor member Chet Walker, who was a Hall of Famer and seven-time NBA All-Star, has died at the age of 84.

CHICAGO -- Hall of Fame forward Chet Walker, a seven-time NBA All-Star known as "The Jet" for his speed, has died at the age of 84, the National Basketball Players Association announced.

A member of the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor, Walker was taken by the Syracuse Nationals in the 1962 NBA draft and followed the team when it moved to Philadelphia to become the 76ers. He was part of the 1966-67 team that won a then-record 68 games in the regular season and ended the eight-year championship streak of the Boston Celtics. Walker averaged 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game that season for a team that also featured Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer and Billy Cunningham.

In 1969, the Sixers traded Walker to the Bulls. Walker became an integral part of those early Bulls team along with Bob Love, Jerry Sloan and Norm Van Lier.

In his 13-year career, Walker averaged 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Of that 1962 draft class, only John Havlicek had more win shares than Walker.

Walker, who went to high school in Benton Harbor, Michigan, before attending Bradley University, was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

The Bulls unveiled their first ring earlier this year. Alongside Walker in the first class were Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Artis Gilmore, Johnny Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Tex Winter, Love and Sloan.