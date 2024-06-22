Raysean Comer, 16, allegedly shot Jai'mani Rivera, who was not the intended target, with a rifle. No motive was known, CPD said.

Teen charged as adult in shooting death of 7-year-old boy on Near West Side appears in court

Chicago police charged a 16-year-old boy in the murder of 7-year-old boy Jai'mani Amir Rivera, who was killed in a Near West Side shooting Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old suspect appeared in court court Saturday and has been charged as an adult for first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jai'mani Amir Rivera earlier this week.

Raysean Comer, 16, is facing multiple felony charges for first-degree murder and for personally discharging a firearm that caused death.

The charges were announced Friday by the Chicago Police Department.

Rivera was shot and killed by a stray bullet Tuesday on the West Side. Comer was arrested at his home Thursday, police said.

Detectives said Comer was seen on surveillance video running away from the scene Tuesday after Rivera was shot in the chest. The footage was used to locate Comer to take him into custody.

Police said Comer also had an active warrant prior to the fatal shooting for failing to appear in court on an unrelated robbery charge. An unrelated stolen weapon was also discovered in his home, but the assault-style rifle police say was used in the shooting has not yet been found. The offender will not be named by Chicago police because he is a juvenile.

Police recovered 13 rifle casings on scene but have not been able to find the weapon used in the shooting. They found a stolen weapon during the arrest that was not used in Tuesday's shooting.

Police said the 16-year-old Comer is believed to be the only suspect in the shooting at this time. A motive for the shooting was not known, and police said he may not have been targeting anyone when he allegedly fired an assault-style rifle randomly and aimlessly.

"We cannot give you a motive for this offender's actions. I wish I could tell you more, but this is the frustration that we feel up here," said Chief Antionette Ursitti.

Police said they believe Rivera was about 300 feet away from the alleged shooter when he was struck by gunfire.

"It's absolutely maddening, heartbreaking that innocent children are dying in our city," Snelling said.

Comer is schedule to appear in court again on Tuesday.