Chicago police to announce charges in murder of 7-year-old boy killed in Near West Side shooting

A peace march was held Thursday in honor of 7-year-old Chicago boy Jai'mani Amir Rivera, who was killed in a Near West Side shooting Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There were demands for peace and justice Friday on the West Side of Chicago.

Charges are expected to be announced for Rivera's murder by the Chicago Police Department Friday evening, officials said.

The family of Jai'mani Amir Rivera was joined by neighbors and community leaders, marching to end gun violence after the 7-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday outside his home.

"We are calling for city-wide peace," Saleshea Peterson with Hug a Child Make a Change said. 'We are calling for all the men to standup for a city-wide peace treaty and get a hold of these young guys."

Rivera had stepped outside to take something to his grandmother at the Oakley Square apartments near Jackson and Western when police said he was shot in the chest by a stray bullet fired in the area.

On Thursday, his 10-year-old cousin, Joel, discussed the pain of losing Jai'mani.

"He had something to live for," Joel said. "He was only 7. He was just starting football, but he was taken away."

Thursday's march for peace comes as Chicago police say a person of interest is in custody for Rivera's murder.

Alderman Walter Burnett of the 27th Ward joined the family in the march, praying for justice in the case and peace across the city.

"Love is gonna out power hate," Burnett said. 'We need to continue to try to get guns out of kids hands and put something else in their hands, something positive."

Meanwhile, children held up signs surrounded by their community, all of them calling on Mayor Brandon Johnson to find solutions for violence in Chicago.

"Mayor I have a question for you. Are you doing this for your reputation or for our future?" Joel said.

Police say they continue to investigate with a person of interest in custody.